Vilnius, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicinos Bankas UAB would like to inform you that the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the bank of 26 March 2020 elected the current members of the Board, i.e. Dalia Klišauskienė, Igor Kovalčuk and Marius Arlauskas, for a new term of four years. Aleksėjus Tonkich who has been working for the bank since September 2008 and is currently the Director of the Accounting and Reporting Department was elected to be the fourth member of the Board. He will take up his duties as a member of the Board as soon as the Bank of Lithuania gives him permission to act as a manager of the bank.

The Supervisory Board of the bank elected the members of the Board at the end of the term provided for in the Statute of the bank.

For more information please call : +370 610 21691 or via e-mail: media@medbank.lt ;