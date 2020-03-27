



Over the twelve months of 2019, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB was 108.464 mln. Euros. In 2019, the net profit of the Company amounted to 0.59 mln. Euros. The revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB increased by 14 per cents over the year 2019.

Over the same period, the total consolidated revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group was 110.466 mln. Euros, that is by 5 per cents higher compared to the year 2018 when the revenue of the Group had been 104.861 mln. Euros. The net profit of the Group amounted to 0.821 mln. Euros in 2019, whereas in 2018, the loss of the Group was 4.307 mln. Euros.

More information:

Dalius Gesevicius

Managing Director

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503

Attachments