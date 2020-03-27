Haldor Topsøe A/S has decided to postpone the Company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled for March 31, 2020.

The decision has been made based on considerations relating to the safety of the shareholders and employees in accordance with the updated guidelines from the Danish authorities in relation to COVID-19, the desirability of a physical annual general meeting following the launch of the Employee Shareholder Program and to allow the Board of Directors time to assess the economic impact of the current COVID-19 market uncertainty on the Company's financial position especially in relation to its proposal for the allocation of dividend to the Company's shareholders. This entails that for the time being the Board of Directors has withdrawn the previously communicated proposal for allocation of dividend to the Company’s shareholders.

Haldor Topsøe A/S will send a new notice of the postponed general meeting when a new date has been decided.