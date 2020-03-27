27 March 2019: The Annual General Meeting of Scatec Solar ASA will be held on 28 April 2020 at 10:00 am (CET) at Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo.

Please find attached:

the notice of Annual General Meeting with attendance/Proxy

the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting for the items listed on the agenda

the recommendation by the Nomination Committee to the Annual General Meeting

the Board of Directors' declaration on salaries and other remuneration for Executive Management 2019

All documents, including the Board of Directors' Corporate Governance Report for 2019, Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019 are available at www.scatecsolar.com.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Board of Directors encourages shareholders to be represented at the Annual General Meeting through proxy or by submitting votes in advance. The deadline for this is 23 April 2020. The Annual General Meeting will be efficiently carried through by strictly keeping to the agenda items. Further, the Annual General Meeting can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatecsolar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364, Ingrid.aarsnes@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long-term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.4 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SSO'. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments