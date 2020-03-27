CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2020 AT 4:15 PM (EET)

Cargotec lowers its 2020 financial outlook and withdraws its guidance for 2020, gives a new guidance later

Cargotec updates its outlook for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and related political decisions and administrative restrictions. In the current exceptional situation Cargotec estimates that it is not able to give a guidance for the year 2020.

Restrictions set by the authorities related to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the increasing uncertainty, have slowed the decision making among customers and negatively affected Cargotec’s orders and delivery schedules. There are risks associated with the timing of the current order book deliveries, and the visibility is weak.

Previous guidance (given on 6 February 2020): Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2020 to improve from 2019 (EUR 264 million).

Cargotec has initiated measures to adjust its cost structure. The measures include the objective of shifting the management and office workers to a four-day working week with a corresponding reduction in salaries, subject to local legislation; a reduction of external services, as well as minimising travel. Cost structure adjustments will continue as the situation requires.

Cargotec publishes a new guidance at a later date.

