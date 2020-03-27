MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People infected with COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours can call 1-877-536-6837 to participate in clinical research aimed to stop the progression of the disease.



The clinical study is a public service offered to anyone 40 years and older who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and who is not hospitalized.

The study, called COLCORONA, aims to determine whether short-term treatment based on colchicine would reduce the risk of pulmonary complications and death related to COVID-19. More specifically COLCORONA studies the phenomenon of major inflammatory storm present in adults suffering from severe complications related to COVID-19.

Information: https://www.colcorona.org

