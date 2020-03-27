The Government is authorising the Swedish National Debt Office to establish state credit guarantees for companies in Sweden that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus.
The guarantee programme is a measure for mitigating the negative financial effects of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) and which, according to the mandate, shall mainly comprise small and medium-sized companies that are otherwise viable.
The spread of the new coronavirus has led to a critical financial situation for many companies. By providing state guarantees, the central government assumes part of the credit risk involved in lending to these companies. Doing so makes it easier for companies to raise loans in order meet the strained liquidity situation.
“The guarantee programme entails that the central government facilitates the process for viable companies of managing the pandemic. The mandate is extensive, and the Debt Office is now working very swiftly to set up the guarantee framework and thereby support the Swedish economy”, says Debt Office Director General Hans Lindblad.
Credits for viable companies
The Government’s mandate stipulates that:
For more information, please refer to the Government's mandate in the atteched document (in Swedish).
The Debt Office is prepared
State guarantees are one of the tools that the Debt Office works with on a daily basis to support the economy. As the central government’s debt manager and internal bank, and with responsibilities for financial stability, the Debt Office maintains constant readiness to be able to take further measures. Read more here https://www.riksgalden.se/en/press-and-publications/press-releases-and-news/press-releases/2020/debt-office-is-well-prepared-for-financing-crisis-package/
