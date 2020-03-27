BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has received a working capital loan to secure its financing

Company release 27.3.2020 at 17:00

Finha Capital Oy has committed to provide BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc. upon request with a working capital loan of up to EUR 300.000 (three hundred thousand). The commitment has been signed today (27.3.2020) and will be valid for the 1st of July 2020. The withdrawn loan can be converted into BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc’s shares in the share issue. The loan will be repaid no later than 1.11.2020 unless it has been converted into shares. Annual interest rate of the loan is 6%. The loan is unsecured.

The loan is intended to secure the adequacy of working capital until September 2020.





More information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

tel. 040 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi







BBS’ Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm and Helsinki is Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se .





This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 27th March 2020 at 5:00 pm (UTC+2:00).