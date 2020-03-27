Danderyd March 27, 2020

The Copperstone Board has decided to strengthen the Company’s cash position by 2.4 MSEK through a time efficient directed placement, without pre-emptive right, in order to keep up momentum in the project development and save costs despite the turmoil in global financial markets. The fact that the discount of 9% was put in relation to VWAP March 24, 2020, rather than March 25, 2020 is primarily due to the time zone difference between Sweden (all four Directors approved March 25) and Eastern Australia (9 hours ahead, where two Directors approved March 26). As usual, the Copperstone CEO pre-negotiated the price subject to Board approval.



The investors were:

Emanuel Lipschütz 2.800.000 B-shares

Spiky Investments AB 2.800.000 B-shares

Gerhard Dal 1.111.112 B-shares.

For further information, please contact Michael Mattsson (CEO) at +46(0)580-88890, or michael.mattsson@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone webpage: www.copperstone.se .

