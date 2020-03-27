NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To lift people’s spirits in these uncertain times, “At Home with TIDAL” is streaming 12-hours a day of curated livestreams, which will be available to members and non-members alike on TIDAL.com/AtHome daily at Noon ET through Sunday, March 29.



ESM Productions will be facilitating the live-stream feed for the entire five-day event, showcasing some of the best content they’ve produced, while working with a network of remote team members to bring it all together. ESM Productions is a world leader in live streaming and broadcast production, producing 500+ hours a year of live events and broadcasts across the globe. ESM specializes in live broadcast production, VOD, AVOD, OTT, and SVOD, producing quick-turnaround and high-quality content.

This unprecedented event was made possible because, over the past four years, ESM Productions, a company founded in Philadelphia with offices in New York and Los Angeles, has produced all of the live broadcast content on TIDAL.com, creating a vast library of concerts to pull from.



“While we are all working from home, to share these concerts with the world, I am very grateful and proud of my colleagues at ESM Productions.” said Scott Mirkin, Executive Producer of ESM Productions and Head of Live at TIDAL. “We have spent the last four years traveling the globe, bringing these amazing live and once in a lifetime moments to the streaming audience. We look forward to continuing to innovate, and bringing more live experiences to a worldwide audience alongside TIDAL!”

“ESM is a trusted partner and with their great expertise always delivers high quality production and livestreams on TIDAL,” said Lior Tibon, TIDAL COO. “We’re proud to be working with them and excited to further collaborate on TIDAL’s daily ‘At Home Livestreams.’”

The series will include past performances from artists in a different genre each day including Latin, Pop, Electronic, Hip Hop and R&B.

The full schedule includes:

Wednesday (3/25) - Latin

- Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, CNCO, Romeo Santos, and more

Thursday (3/26) - Pop

- Featuring Lizzo, Rosalia, The Chainsmokers, Bazzi, Dermot Kennedy, and more

Friday (3/27) - Electronic

- Featuring deadmau5, Kaskade, Marshmello, Cashmere Cat, and more

Saturday (3/28) - Hip Hop

- Featuring JAY-Z, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Gunna, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more

Sunday (3/29) - R&B

- Featuring Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ari Lennox, Trey Songz, Jorja Smith, and more

ESM Productions also produced the 12-hour kick-off of “At Home With TIDAL,” which went live on March 20th, 2020.

About ESM Productions

ESM Productions is a Roc Nation company. Scott Mirkin heads all production of live streaming events and concerts for TIDAL HiFi Music Streaming throughout the U.S and across the globe.

ESM’s most recent broadcast credits include: live streaming the Ev Bravado Paris Fashion Week show for TIDAL, facilitating the distribution of the Super Bowl LIV Half Time Show Visual Album, for the first time ever, to all streaming platforms & producing the celebration of Meek Mill’s Grammy nomination, which included a performance captured in Dolby Atmos sound.

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events.

Available in 54 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio recordings.