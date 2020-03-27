Surrey, British Columbia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTC: DSGT) announced today that it is pleased to begin accepting deposits of USD $100.00 on two new Imperium Motor Company utility vehicles produced by Zhejiang Jonway Automobile Co., Ltd. (Jonway Automobile).



LSV Side by Side Comparison Polaris GEM Imperium Urbee Model Product Code GEM e4 Product Code URBEE Maxi SUV style Base Price #0752880 $ 13,049.00 UMX20 $ 9,990.00 Alloy Wheels #0753230 14" Alloy Wheels $677.00 Standard 13" Alloys Included Full Doors #0752908 $ 3,298.00 Standard Included Rear Window #0753394 $ 215.00 Standard Included-Hatchback Windshield Washer #0753304 $ 163.00 Standard Included Stereo and Heater #0753314 $ 1,161.00 Standard Included Lithium Battery Pack #0753362 $ 8,736.00 Standard Included Optional Motor #0845194 $541.00 6.5kW Motor Standard 7.5kW Motor Included Seating Standard Four Passenger Standard Four Passenger Air Conditioning Not Available Not Available Standard Included Sun Visors #0753338 $ 100.00 Standard Included Vehicle Upgrades $ 14,891.00 $ 0.00 Total MSRP* $ 27,940.00 $ 9,990.00 Disclaimer *All Specifications Subject to Change Without Notice.

All prices plus tax, license and government fees. For all vehicles from both brands, destination and setup charges are not included in the MSRP.

For full comparison and pictures of the URBEE vehicles please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com

Polaris GEM Imperium Urbee Model Product Code GEM e2 Product Code Urbee Euro Coupe Base Price #0752880 $ 10,299.00 UEC20 $ 9,480.00 Alloy Wheels #0753230 14" Alloy Wheels $677.00 Standard 13" Alloys Included Full Doors #0752903 $ 1,947.00 Standard Included Rear Window #0753394 $ 215.00 Standard Included-Hatchback Windshield Washer #0753304 $ 163.00 Standard Included Stereo and Heater #0753314 $ 1,161.00 Standard Included Lithium Battery Pack #0753358 $ 8,736.00 Standard Included Optional Motor #0753192 $541.00 6.5kW Motor Standard 7.5kW Motor Included Seating Standard Two Passenger Standard Four Passenger Air Conditioning Not Available Not Available Standard Included Sun Visors #0753338 $ 100.00 Standard Included Vehicle Upgrades $ 13,540.00 $ 0.00 Total MSRP* $ 23,839.00 $ 9,480.00 Disclaimer *All Specifications Subject to Change Without Notice.

With the purchase of an all-electric vehicle, there may be various state incentives available, including: tax credits/rebates/exemptions, reduced registration fees, parking incentives, reduced utility rates, and other incentives. State governments and utility companies are continually exploring new ways to entice consumers to adopt alternative fuel options, so be sure to check with your local authorities regarding incentives and rebates offered. Additional information can be found here .

About the Company

DSG Global, Inc. is a global technology company with roots in the golf industry specializing in fleet management, mobile touch screen engagement, and electric vehicles. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/ .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the Company's branding, marketing, sales and other strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to establish and commercialize on its brand awareness, the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions, its ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets; its success in rebranding and marketing efforts, the risk of competition, its ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in these new markets, its ability to manage growth, and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company’s more recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its subsequent quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

