Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-04-03

  

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2022-06-01
1054
SE00037844613.50 %1,000 +/- 500
2029-11-12
1061
SE00112819220.75 %1,000 +/- 500

  

Settlement date 2020-04-07

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on APR 3, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON APR 3, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se