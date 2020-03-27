FREMONT, Calif., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today issued the following letter from President and CEO Gayn Erickson regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:



Letter to our Employees, Customers, Shareholders, and Vendors:

With the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic impacting all of us, our foremost concern is to ensure the health and safety of our employees, their families, and our worldwide community. On March 19, 2020, the Executive Department of the State of California issued Executive Order N-33-20 ordering individuals in the State of California to stay at home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal Critical Infrastructure sectors. As a global supplier to Critical Infrastructure as outlined at https://www.cisa.gov/identifying-critical-infrastructure-during-covid-19 , we are taking extraordinary measures to safely operate near full capacity in manufacturing and across the company so that we can support the vital needs of these Critical Infrastructure customers while fully complying with the local and state mandated “Shelter in Place” directives.

Through direct and indirect representatives, Aehr also has engineers and infrastructure around the world to support our customers and meet our contracts, response times, and critical parts lead times for their installed base of Aehr Test systems, WaferPaks™, DiePaks™, and accessories.

Wherever possible, Aehr employees continue to work from their residences using the best possible remote communication and collaboration tools, as well as securely accessing remote operation of tools at our facilities and our customers’ sites. While working remotely, our R&D and Applications teams are still highly effective at collaborative design and review of our ongoing product enhancement programs and customer applications and WaferPak or DiePak designs to meet critical releases and customer product roadmaps.

Where necessary to meet the critical shipment and support needs of our Critical Infrastructure customers, including onsite work at our facilities or customer locations, Aehr intends to meet the strictest interpretations of social distancing.

All of our customers, employees, shareholders, and vendors are extremely important to us and we are doing everything we can to support the safety and well-being of our community as well as the needs of our Critical Infrastructure customers. At this time, we expect and believe that Aehr and our customers will weather this storm and be glad we took these precautionary measures during this unprecedented time.

Regards,

Gayn

Gayn Erickson

President & CEO

