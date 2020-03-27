VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasha Brands Ltd. (the “Company” or “Pasha”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD) is pleased to announce that is has appointed Mathew Watters and Kevin Taylor to its board of directors. Following the appointments, the new board now consists of Patrick Brauckmann, Kevin Taylor and Matthew Watters. Jason Longden, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Company, previously resigned from his position with the Company, and the Company is currently interviewing potential candidates to fill this role. In the interim, Patrick Brauckmann will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer, and Theo Van Der Linde will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer. The audit committee of the Company will be comprised of Messrs Brauckmann, Taylor and Watters.



Mr. Kevin Taylor is a seasoned executive with 30 years of operating experience in Fortune 500 companies throughout North and South America. For the past 11 years, Mr. Taylor has been the President and CEO of TEREI International Limited, a merchant bank focused on debt and equity opportunities in the small to mid cap markets in North and South America. Over the past 4 years, his efforts have been focused almost exclusively in the ever-expanding global medical cannabis market acting both as an operator and financier. From July 2006 to June 2008, Mr. Taylor was President and General Manager of the carrier business of Nortel Networks Corporation (“Nortel”) in the Caribbean and Latin American region responsible for $2B+ in revenue and 2000+ employees. Mr. Taylor graduated from Harvard Business School TGPM in 2001 and received a Bachelor of Engineering - Science from the University of Western Ontario in 1994.

Mr. Matthew Watters brings a wealth of executive and strategic experience in the cannabis industry, having co-founded several CBD companies throughout North America. These companies are focused on brand creation, manufacturing and distribution globally within the sector. Mr. Watters also founded Pacific Harvest Advisory, a firm that consults with cannabis startup companies that are looking to build and grow in the legal market and he is the CEO of MSW Holdings Ltd., a company that actively invests in the cannabis industry. Prior to working in the cannabis industry, Mr. Watters held various roles with the BC Public Service, including management positions with BC Statistics and the Representative for Children and Youth. Mr. Watters graduated from the University of Windsor with a Hons. Bachelor of Arts in Political Science in 2007.

In connection with the reconstitution of the board of directors of the Company, it is anticipated that trading in the common shares of the Company will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post consolidated basis at the opening of markets on March 31, 2020 (see our news release dated February 25, 2020 for further information).

About Pasha Brands

Based in British Columbia, Pasha is both North America’s largest network and agregrator of craft cannabis and Canada’s only prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in the culture and made up by the people that created the original cannabis industry. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a licence to sell medical cannabis products in Canada. Pasha, and its subsidiary BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd, assists micro cultivation farmers in bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada by assisting them in both gaining access to licensing but also through its proprietary quality assurance and testing platform known as Craft Labs™, a proprietary platform bringing quality assurance to the craft industry, BC Craft Supply is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD".

