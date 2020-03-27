March 27, 2020 12:30 ET

United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

27.03.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27.03.2020

Date 27.03.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 358 Average price/share 7.4000 EUR Highest price/share 7.4000 EUR Lowest price/share 7.4000 EUR Total price 2,649.20 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 27.03.2020:

UNIAV 4,351

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj

Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi

