Suspension of Share Buyback Program

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 27, 2020 – 6pm) – In furtherance of this morning’s announcement, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the likelihood of prolonged uncertainty, EssilorLuxottica has decided today to stop the implementation of its share buyback program announced on March 17, 2020.

Since March 17, 2020, 1.55 million shares for an average price of Euro 102.54 have been repurchased.

In accordance with applicable law and regulation, all information relating to the shares repurchased from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2020, under the share buyback program, is available on the company’s website at the following link:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/regulatory-information

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

