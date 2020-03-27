ATOS SE

A European public limited-liability company (“Societas Europea”)

with a share capital of 109,214,914 euros

Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS

Pontoise Registry of Commerce and Companies: 323 623 603

Paris, March 27, 2020: Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Atos SE declares the following transactions in its own shares totaling € 11.4 million from Monday, March 23, 2020 to Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary as announced by the Group on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Name of the issuer Issuer identity Code Trading Session ISIN Number of shares purchased Weighted

average price

(in euros) Identity code of the Market Reference Atos SE ATO.PA 23/03/2020 FR0000051732 92,693 49.90 XPAR Atos SE ATO.PA 24/03/2020 FR0000051732 122,307 55.45 XPAR Total 215,000

The detailed list of transactions is available on atos.net in the section Regulated Information [link].

Contacts

Investor Relations: Gilles Arditti +33 1 73 26 00 66

gilles.arditti@atos.net

