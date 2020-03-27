TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bear Resources Plc (“Silver Bear” or the “Company”) (TSX: SBR) announces today that owing to COVID-19 restrictions for both management and auditors’ working environment under government orders of social distancing, it is unable to meet its filing deadline of 30 March 2020 to file its audited financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, management’s certifications of annual filings and the Company’s annual information form for the year ending 31 December 2019 (the “Filings”).



Delays resulting from the Covid-19 outbreak which has resulted in the Company and its external auditors, BDO LLC (UK), activating business community procedures, including work from home policies which have resulted in an unforeseen delay in the timely completion of the Filings. As such, these restrictions have created a need for additional time to finalize the Filings.

The Company expects to make the Filings by 15 April 2020. As of the date of this press release, there have been no material business developments since the filing of the Company’s interim financial statements for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 and other than as set out in our press release dated 24 December 2019, when the Company announced “Facilities Agreement Amendments and the Acquisition of X-Ray Transmission Sorting Equipment”.

Directors, management and all other insiders of the Company (“Company Insiders”) are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, and as such, the Company has established a blackout period on trading by the Company Insiders until the Filings have been made.

About Silver Bear

Silver Bear (TSX: SBR) is focused on the development of its wholly-owned Mangazeisky Silver Project, covering a licence area of approximately 570 km2 that includes the high-grade Vertikalny deposit (amongst the highest- grade silver deposits in the world), located 400 km north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha within the Russian Federation. As of April 2018, the Group attained first silver production as a result of commissioning activities and on 1 July 2019 the Group achieved full commercial production. Other information relating to Silver Bear is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the Group’s website at www.silverbearresources.com.

Cautionary Notes

