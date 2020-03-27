Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 27, 2020 – 6pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of November 29, 2018. EssilorLuxottica declares that from March 23, 2020 to March 26, 2020 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)Number  of Transactions
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45723/03/2020FR000012166717 436103,05BATE239
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45723/03/2020FR000012166734 904101,84CHIX646
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45723/03/2020FR000012166731 234100,45TRQX598
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45723/03/2020FR0000121667216 426101,72XPAR2 450
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45724/03/2020FR000012166717 222104,97BATE204
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45724/03/2020FR000012166738 168105,22CHIX638
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45724/03/2020FR000012166713 664105,52TRQX200
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45724/03/2020FR000012166780 946105,61XPAR866
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45725/03/2020FR000012166714 848107,95BATE168
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45725/03/2020FR000012166730 023108,54CHIX436
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45725/03/2020FR000012166714 991108,55TRQX196
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45725/03/2020FR000012166790 138108,38XPAR874
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45726/03/2020FR000012166715 085108,45BATE166
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45726/03/2020FR000012166719 451108,41CHIX356
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45726/03/2020FR000012166710 821108,23TRQX126
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9695005W553B1E61P45726/03/2020FR0000121667104 643108,19XPAR1 087
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL750 000105,08  

Transaction details:

In accordance with applicable law and regulation, a full breakdown of each transaction is available on EssilorLuxottica’s website at the following link:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/2020-03/EssilorLuxottica-SBB-Report-27-03-2020-Detailed-Transactions.xlsx

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

