Disclosure of transactions in own shares
Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 27, 2020 – 6pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of November 29, 2018. EssilorLuxottica declares that from March 23, 2020 to March 26, 2020 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|23/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|17 436
|103,05
|BATE
|239
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|23/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|34 904
|101,84
|CHIX
|646
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|23/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|31 234
|100,45
|TRQX
|598
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|23/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|216 426
|101,72
|XPAR
|2 450
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|24/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|17 222
|104,97
|BATE
|204
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|24/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|38 168
|105,22
|CHIX
|638
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|24/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|13 664
|105,52
|TRQX
|200
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|24/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|80 946
|105,61
|XPAR
|866
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|25/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|14 848
|107,95
|BATE
|168
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|25/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|30 023
|108,54
|CHIX
|436
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|25/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|14 991
|108,55
|TRQX
|196
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|25/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|90 138
|108,38
|XPAR
|874
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|26/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|15 085
|108,45
|BATE
|166
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|26/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|19 451
|108,41
|CHIX
|356
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|26/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|10 821
|108,23
|TRQX
|126
|ESSILORLUXOTTICA
|9695005W553B1E61P457
|26/03/2020
|FR0000121667
|104 643
|108,19
|XPAR
|1 087
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|750 000
|105,08
Transaction details:
In accordance with applicable law and regulation, a full breakdown of each transaction is available on EssilorLuxottica’s website at the following link:
https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/2020-03/EssilorLuxottica-SBB-Report-27-03-2020-Detailed-Transactions.xlsx
EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.
In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.
The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.
Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.
