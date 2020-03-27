Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Charenton-le-Pont, France (March 27, 2020 – 6pm) – In compliance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of November 29, 2018. EssilorLuxottica declares that from March 23, 2020 to March 26, 2020 included, the following purchases in its own shares were performed:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) Number of Transactions ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 23/03/2020 FR0000121667 17 436 103,05 BATE 239 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 23/03/2020 FR0000121667 34 904 101,84 CHIX 646 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 23/03/2020 FR0000121667 31 234 100,45 TRQX 598 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 23/03/2020 FR0000121667 216 426 101,72 XPAR 2 450 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 24/03/2020 FR0000121667 17 222 104,97 BATE 204 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 24/03/2020 FR0000121667 38 168 105,22 CHIX 638 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 24/03/2020 FR0000121667 13 664 105,52 TRQX 200 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 24/03/2020 FR0000121667 80 946 105,61 XPAR 866 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 25/03/2020 FR0000121667 14 848 107,95 BATE 168 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 25/03/2020 FR0000121667 30 023 108,54 CHIX 436 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 25/03/2020 FR0000121667 14 991 108,55 TRQX 196 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 25/03/2020 FR0000121667 90 138 108,38 XPAR 874 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 26/03/2020 FR0000121667 15 085 108,45 BATE 166 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 26/03/2020 FR0000121667 19 451 108,41 CHIX 356 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 26/03/2020 FR0000121667 10 821 108,23 TRQX 126 ESSILORLUXOTTICA 9695005W553B1E61P457 26/03/2020 FR0000121667 104 643 108,19 XPAR 1 087 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 750 000 105,08

Transaction details:

In accordance with applicable law and regulation, a full breakdown of each transaction is available on EssilorLuxottica’s website at the following link:

https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/2020-03/EssilorLuxottica-SBB-Report-27-03-2020-Detailed-Transactions.xlsx

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. Formed in 2018, its mission is to help people around the world to see more, be more and live life to its fullest by addressing their evolving vision needs and personal style aspirations. The Company brings together the complementary expertise of two industry pioneers, one in advanced lens technology and the other in the craftsmanship of iconic eyewear, to set new industry standards for vision care and the consumer experience around it. Influential eyewear brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, lens technology brands including Varilux® and Transitions®, and world-class retail brands including Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters are part of the EssilorLuxottica family.

In 2019, EssilorLuxottica had over 150,000 employees and consolidated revenues of Euro 17.4 billion.

The EssilorLuxottica share trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices.

Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP.

