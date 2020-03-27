Norcross, GA, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announces they will begin providing free access to digital retailing tools and online training courses designed to help dealers as the coronavirus crisis impacts normal business operations.

Recognizing the importance of being able to do business as close to usual as possible, APCO pledges to assist and support their dealer partners with the launch of a multi-pronged initiative to help tackle and overcome challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 is impacting our clients in ways that no one could have foreseen. With conditions changing daily, we want to make sure our partners have the tools they need to continue to serve their community," said Fin O’Neill, Chairman & CEO of APCO Holdings. "Our priorities are taking care of our team while continuing to fulfill our fundamental role serving our customers. We continue to provide the important services our dealers count on, and we are offering additional assistance, services and support they need during this difficult period."

APCO has partnered with video solutions provider Covideo to give 60 days of access to their video messaging tool at no cost for all their dealer partners who currently offer F&I solutions through the EasyCare and GWC brands. This marketing tool allows dealers to send personalized video messages via text, email, or social media and will enable dealers to provide customers with virtual test drives and walk-arounds when they are unable to come to the lot in person.

"Covideo's robust video platform will allow dealers to continue to build their relationships with potential buyers without losing that personal touch, through detailed, custom video messages that walk them through the decision-making process remotely," says O’Neill.

APCO has also launched a comprehensive live webinar series available to dealers at no cost, developed and led by their veteran in-house training team. Covering a range of advanced F&I and selling strategies, these online courses range in length from thirty minutes to one hour and are designed to give F&I and sales teams the skills they need to grow their knowledge base during idle time in our present environment.

"Some of the most successful dealers in the nation have developed their F&I and sales strategies based on our training and development tools," says O’Neill. "We've taken the essentials from our comprehensive course offerings and created a series of sessions that confront some of the challenges every dealer faces on a day-to-day basis. We encourage our partners to take full advantage of this opportunity so that they're ready to emerge from this crisis with the right tools and knowledge to forge ahead."

These offerings demonstrate APCO’s commitment to deliver a best-in-class experience to meet the expectations of dealers and their customers with tailored F&I solutions, training, and dealership development.

About APCO Holdings, LLC. (APCO)

APCO, established in 1984, is a leading marketer and administrator of extended vehicle service contracts, warranties, and other related products sold primarily by automobile dealers located throughout the United States. APCO has expanded its offerings over the last decade to include leading-edge training for dealership sales and finance teams. The company markets its products using the EasyCare and GWC brands, as well as other private label automobile manufacturer brands, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty are the only "Motor Trend Recommended Best Buy" brands in the automotive aftermarket. For further information about APCO, see www.gwcwarranty.com and www.easycare.com.

