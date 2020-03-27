London, March 27, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announces the temporary appointment of Brad Crews as General Manager North America. In this role, Mr. Crews will ensure cross-functional governance and coordinate all North American regional efforts during the COVID-19 situation. He will also temporarily join the Company’s Global Executive Committee, an operational decision-making body of CNH Industrial, which is responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the segments and making decisions on certain operational matters.

Brad Crews has over 25 years of experience with CNH Industrial in manufacturing, quality and operations. He first joined the Company in 1994 and has held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility including that of Chief Quality Officer. Mr. Crews held the position of Chief Operating Officer NAFTA from 2014 – 2017, and was President, Agricultural Equipment Product Segment from 2015 – 2017.

Mr. Crews retains his responsibilities as Brand President for the Case IH and STEYR agricultural brands.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment