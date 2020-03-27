Paris, March 27, 2020

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of the Management Report of the Board of Directors and the parent company accounts for the period ending December 31st, 2019. These elements complete the Group’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the same period which have been available since February 3rd, 2020. These documents can be consulted under the Publications section of the Group’s website (www.lvmh.com).

The Management Report for the Group includes in section 9 a paragraph entitled «Recent developments and prospects » which is reproduced below:
« In a particularly uncertain environment, the Group will maintain a strategy focused on the preservation of the value of its brands, supported by the exceptional quality of its products and reactivity of its teams. In the short term, the measures taken by public authorities to combat the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in the closure of production sites and stores in several countries which will have an impact on the group’s results. This impact cannot be accurately calculated at this time without knowing the timing of a return to normal in these countries. »

Finally, the Group notes that it will publish its Consolidated Revenue for the first quarter on Thursday, April 16th after the close of the Paris market. The figure is not known today, but it can be reasonably expected that it will decrease in a range between 10 and 20% compared to the same period last year.

LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

 LVMH CONTACTS

 Analysts and investors
 Chris Hollis
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 21 22		 Media
 Jean-Charles Tréhan
 LVMH
 + 33 1 44 13 26 20



MEDIA CONTACTS		 
 France
 Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné
 Publicis Consultants
 + 33 1 44 82 47 20		 France
 Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /
 Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens
 DGM Conseil
 + 33 1 40 70 11 89
 Italy
 Michele Calcaterra, Matteo Steinbach
 SEC and Partners
 + 39 02 6249991		UK
Hugh Morrison, Charlotte McMullen
 Montfort Communications
 + 44 7921 881 800
 US
 James Fingeroth, Molly Morse, Anntal Silver
 Kekst & Company
 + 1 212 521 4800		 China
 Daniel Jeffreys
 Deluxewords
 +44 772 212 6562
 +86 21 80 36 04 48

Attachment