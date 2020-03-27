New York City , March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release // Friday/March 27th, 2020



When the COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan, China, little did we know the global impact of this not just on people and public health but on industries across the board. The global technology industry generates over $5 Trillion per year and is a fast-growing sector with hundreds of millions of professionals working in the sector.

To help understand the impact of COVID-19 on the technology industry, the impact it has created and the path forward to recover, join a FREE Livestream featuring leading experts from within the industry discussing key steps towards regaining industry confidence, ensuring business continuity and what matters the most – how to be there for your stakeholders and communities.

The panelists for this Livestream include

- Ian Khan – Technology Futurist & Host

- Jay MacBain – Principal Analyst – Forrester Research

- Jamal Khan – President – Connection

- Lou Serlenga – SVP- Aruba

- Kass Dawson – Head of Strategy – SoftBank Robotics

- Nancy Hammervik – EVP Industry Relations - CompTIA

Key Discussion Points

- What impact is COVID-19 having on the IT Industry

- Impact on OEM, Resellers, Manufacturers, Vendors

- Current practices in helping cope with COVID-19

- The path to creating a recovery plan

- What resources are available to the industry

Let’s fight against COVID-19 together and stand united as one. Please Register for this FREE to attend Livestream at https://bit.ly/33U6irI

