Launch of the Atari Token

Private presale campaigns starting as of March 30th 2020, reserved for qualified investors

The public sale of the Atari Token is scheduled for early summer 2020

The Atari Token will have its first applications in the areas of crypto-casinos and through a partnership with a subsidiary of Animoca

Atari aims to progressively develop use cases for the Atari Token in order to achieve the widest utilization possible of its crypto-currency

Paris, France, March 27th, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, is announcing the launch of the first private presale campaign of the Atari Token, reserved for qualified investors. The Atari Token will also be subject to a public sale scheduled for early summer 2020 in the countries where the regulatory environment in place allows it.

This first presale will start as of March 30, 2020 for a period of several days. A series of further private presale campaigns will take place over the coming months. During these campaigns the Atari Token can be purchased using standard crypto-currencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash).

The Atari Token is a crypto-currency aimed at the widest utilization possible. Atari’s objective is to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem of interactive entertainment and of blockchain initiatives. The first use cases will be in the domains where the Group is already active: casinos using crypto-currencies, video games or blockchain games.

In this perspective, as previously announced, a non-exclusive license has been granted to the ICICB Group to launch an online casino using crypto-currencies, including the Atari Token. This casino website will, in due course, offer the most popular games, including Atari games, and the detailed terms will be announced at launch. The Atari Token will be issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB Group. The Atari Group is entitled to 35% of the revenue derived from the sales of the Atari Token.

The Atari Token will also be used in the blockchain game “The Sandbox”, developed by TSB Gaming, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, a partner of Atari. In this context, the Atari Group has granted a license to TSB Gaming for the creation of an Atari-themed metaverse inside the Sandbox game, a metaverse where gamers will be able to use the Atari Token (see press release issued by Animoca available at https://www.animocabrands.com/the-sandbox-partners-with-atari ). Lastly, Atari is also working on the integration of the Atari Token into Atari PC games as well as those of third party PC game developers.

“We have always indicated that this blockchain project was a long term project by its nature. This first private presale campaign is a major milestone, and we are particularly pleased to launch with our partner ICICB”, added Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “A new phase is starting for the ambitions of Atari to establish the Atari Token as a reference crypto-currency in our domain of interactive entertainment, and we will continue working on achieving the widest utilization possible for the Atari Token.“

Further information on the Atari Token is available on the dedicated website www.atarichain.com .

Disclaimer:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

