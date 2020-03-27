MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB Inc.”, TSXV:SEB), a leader in health and benefits administration and processing solutions and services, have partnered with virtual healthcare provider EQ Care to make virtual healthcare available to more than 90,000 Walmart Canada associates.



ABOUT THE SOLUTION

The integrated FlexPlus™ and EQ Care virtual healthcare solution will provide Walmart associates easy and secure access to a national network of healthcare practitioners on web and mobile devices at no cost to them. Walmart Canada associates have online access to critical information by trained medical professionals on the coronavirus COVID-19, along with various primary care services, mental health and other forms of specialty care, chronic disease management, prescription renewals, and more.

Effective immediately, Walmart Canada employees through SEB’s FlexPlus™ TPA platform have access to EQ Care’s virtual health care platform, offering 24/7 access to hundreds of doctors and specialists across Canada in English and French.

Walmart Canada recently unveiled a series of additional measures to support associates, including an appreciate bonus and hiring of 10,000 additional associates to support stores and distribution centres .

States Susan Muigai, Walmart Canada Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs, “We are incredibly proud of all of our associates. Each member of our team is going above and beyond to organize and deliver products to stores, ensure shelves are stocked, checkout is fast and customers have access to all their family needs. This new benefit is just another way we’re saying thank you and stepping up our support for associates in these uncertain times.”

States Mohamad El Chayah, President and CEO of SEB Admin, “The EQ Care addition as a benefit, provides Walmart Associates efficient and expeditious access to healthcare. We commend Walmart’s initiative and efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve and avoid burdening the healthcare system.

FlexPlus™ combined with EQ Care provides a fully integrated solution allowing employees to have a user-friendly health advisory experience. The combined platforms allow SEB Admin’s clients the opportunity to provide a best-in-class virtual healthcare solution, potentially reducing employee exposure to coronavirus COVID-19 and immediate access to healthcare support, at a time when health care facilities are overwhelmed and difficult to access.”

States Daniel Martz, CEO of EQ Care, “It’s an honour to be serving the health care needs of Walmart Canada’s 90,000+ employees. By providing access to EQ Care to ensure the health and wellness of its workforce, Walmart Canada is setting an example that will pay dividends, not only for its employees, but also for all Canadians by reducing the pressure on an overburdened healthcare system at a critical time.”

A number of Canada’s largest employers are offering EQ Care to their employees, as virtual healthcare is becoming an essential component to modern medicine. With over three decades of experience in healthcare and as the first to introduce wide-scale telemedicine in Canada, EQ Care is well-placed to continue setting benchmarks in Canadian healthcare.

ABOUT SEB ADMIN:

SEB Admin is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing edge cloud based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary technologies and custom solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus™” platform provides single sign on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus™ has 15 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for over 330,000 employees for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. FlexPlus™ cloud enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models.

ABOUT EQ CARE:

EQ Care offers patients 24/7 national and bilingual online access to a specialized medical and mental health team providing personalized, comprehensive treatment options from any mobile or internet connected device. On the cutting edge of patient care, our mission is to ensure that our patients receive the highest quality service through our leading proprietary virtual health technology platform.

As the market leader in Canadian virtual care with over 30 years of health care experience, an ISO 9001:2015 certification, and over 400,000 virtual medical consultations managed, we are continually innovating to bring cutting edge mobile tools and approaches to our Plan Sponsors and Members.

ABOUT SEB:

SEB is a technology company providing Business Process Automation and Outsourcing software, solutions and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored health benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance and health care organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s benefits processing solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

The core expertise of SEB is automating and managing business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud enabled and can be delivered on a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Channel Partners.

For further information about SEB Administrative Service Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com .

For further information about EQ Care, please visit media@eqcare.com .