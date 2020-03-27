The One-Hour, Commercial-Free Special Will Be Hosted By Elton John With Performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Tim McGraw With Feature Guest Appearance From Ciara, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Russell Wilson and More.



NEW YORK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation announced today that it has been selected as a recipient of donations made during “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA,” a music event presented by iHeartMedia and FOX which will pay tribute to front line first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations from viewers and listeners will be contributed to First Responders Children’s Foundation’s #FirstRespondersStrong COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, which was established through the support of CSX’s Pride in Service initiative, a year-round commitment to support the nation’s military, veterans and first responders.

The event, taking place this Sunday, March 29 in lieu of the iHeartRadioMusic Awards, will provide entertainment relief and support for Americans who help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic. Performing from their own homes, artists will be filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

In addition to featuring unforgettable performances, the hour-long concert will recognize the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus. The benefit will encourage viewers to support First Responders Children’s Foundation and the Foundation’s #FirstRespondersStrong campaign to thank first responders and support the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund with 100% of proceeds providing financial aid to first responders.

The concert will air Sunday, March 29 from 9-10 PM ET / 6-7 PM PT on FOX -- and on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide as well as via the iHeartRadio app .

The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free. To extend the reach of the commercial-free special’s charitable component, FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms.

“It’s during challenging times like these that we see people from across the country step up and show our first responders that we are here to support them in the same way that they are here for us 365 days a year,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “We would like to thank iHeartMedia, FOX, the artists performing, and all those who have come together to produce this benefit in support of #FirstRespondersStrong for giving thanks and raising financial support for our first responders who put their lives on the line for us today and every day.”

First Responders Children’s Foundation encourages first responders who need financial assistance to apply for COVID-19 Emergency Response grants. Men and women working as EMTs, police officers, firefighters and public safety personnel are putting themselves at risk every day to serve and protect communities across the country. The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund provides emergency financial assistance to first responders facing financial hardship due to tragic circumstances and is prepared to address critical needs within the first responder community.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund is supported through corporate partnerships and individual donations to the Foundation’s #FirstRespondersStrong fundraising campaign.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is an invaluable partner to CSX through our Pride in Service initiative, helping us to fulfill our year-round mission to support our nation’s first responders and their families – especially those working tirelessly on the frontlines to combat the COVID-19 crisis today,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “Our support for the emergency relief fund was a natural extension of our partnership, and we encourage others to join together and help further this impact.”

Contributions to the First Responders Children’s Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund can be made by visiting www.1stRCF.org , and messages of thanks can be shared on social media using hashtag #FirstRespondersStrong and tagging First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Additional details and performers to be announced soon. For more information, visit iHeart.com/LivingRoomConcert .

Executive producers for “FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA” are John Sykes and Tom Poleman, for iHeartMedia; and Joel Gallen, For Tenth Planet Productions who produced the multi-network telethons immediately following 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and the Haiti Earthquake.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

For the past 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to children of first responders who have lost a parent in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports programs operated by law enforcement organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community in which they live. The Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade breakfast hosts children and family members of those lost in the line of duty for a free breakfast and front-row view of the Parade so those families can gather and heal during what might otherwise be a stressful holiday. More information can be found at www.1strcf.org . Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram @1strcf.

