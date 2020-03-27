MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($140.1) million or ($51.72) per share for the year 2018.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the years ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $104.8 ($140.1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $39.16 ($51.72 )





George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082