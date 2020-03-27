MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($140.1) million or ($51.72) per share for the year 2018.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
|$104.8
|($140.1
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|$39.16
|($51.72
|)
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
Senvest Capital Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
senvest logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: