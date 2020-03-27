CHICAGO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of lockdowns and quarantines across the U.S., Cubii (Fitness Cubed), the maker of the Cubii compact seated elliptical that helps people stay active and gain mobility with low-impact exercise, today announces free, live-stream video workout classes on its Facebook page .



As gyms close and cities across the country are on shelter-in-place orders, Cubii’s workout classes help participants to incorporate more movement into their day – all from their living rooms.

“Lockdowns are designed to limit our movements for the good of our health. But for many of our users, it's become even more challenging to get all the movement – and person-to-person contact – you need to stay healthy,” said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Cubii.

“Accessible fitness is more important now than ever. Cubii's compact fitness products and our new live-streamed workout classes are another way for people to stay active and have fun together during a time when our ability to do those things is increasingly limited.”

Cubii’s virtual exercise classes are low-impact and can be performed by anyone, especially those with limited mobility or who are recovering from surgery. Sessions are led by certified fitness instructors Carrie Wightman , Anne Pringell Burnell , and Rosalie Brown . In addition to a Cubii elliptical, participants only need common household items, such as soup cans, hand towels, couch pillows, toilet paper, and water bottles to follow along.

Classes are scheduled for:

Saturday, March 28 at 5 p.m. EST

Sunday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EST

Monday, March 30 at 11 a.m. EST

Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. EST

Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. EST

Anyone can view and join the live-stream video workouts on Cubii’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Cubii .

About Cubii

Cubii makes wellness approachable for all ages, abilities, and lifestyles by creating beautiful products that seamlessly integrate into users’ everyday lives. Cubii’s compact seated ellipticals provide Bluetooth-connected, low-impact exercise so individuals can stay active at their own pace, in their own place. For more info, visit www.cubii.com .

