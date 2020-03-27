MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) announces that it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 and the related management’s discussion and analysis, as required by Part 4 and Part 5 of National Instrument 51-102: Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) by the filing deadline of March 30, 2020.



This news release is being issued in accordance with the blanket relief of a 45-day extension, provided by Canadian Securities Administrators and Ontario Instrument 51-502: Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements, for periodic filings normally required to be made by issuers during the period from March 23, 2020 to June 1, 2020.

In response to recent proclamations from Canadian health authorities and the challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has taken the necessary precautions to protect the health and safety of its employees and the public. Accordingly, a significant portion of the Company’s staff as well as its auditor’s staff have been working from home, and travel for in-person meetings has been curtailed. While working remotely, the coordination of tasks and work product has been more difficult, the completion of audit procedures due to limited access to paper-based supporting evidence has been delayed, and the entire audit process has been slowed. Furthermore, since the Company’s various suppliers and clients have also been working remotely, their responses to standard audit inquiries have slowed, including responses from significant Company clients.

The challenges posed by COVID-19 have resulted in a delay in the finalization and filing of the Annual Filings. However, the Company’s board of directors and its management confirm that they are working expeditiously to meet the Company’s obligations relating to the filing of the Annual Filings. At this time, the Company anticipates being able to complete the Annual Filings by April 29, 2020.

There have not been any material business developments since the date of the last interim financial reports of the Company that were filed.

The Company confirms that its management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207: Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, such that they are in a black-out period until the end of the second trading day after the Annual Filings have been disclosed by way of a news release.

ABOUT SEB

SEB is a technology company providing Business Process Automation and Outsourcing software, solutions and services to a national and global client base. SEB has a specialty growth focus in cloud enabled SaaS processing solutions for managing employer and government sponsored health benefit plans on a BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) business model, globally. SEB currently serves corporate and government clients across Canada and internationally. Over 80% of SEB’s revenues derive from government, insurance and health care organizations. SEB’s technology infrastructure of over 650 multi-certified technical professionals, across Canada and globally, is a critical competitive advantage in supporting the implementation and management of SEB’s benefits processing solutions into client environments. SEB’s Benefits Processing Solutions can be game changing for SEB clients.

The core expertise of SEB is automating and managing business processes utilizing SEB proprietary software solutions combined with solutions of third parties through joint ventures and partnerships. SEB’s client acquisition model in benefits processing is “Channel Partnerships” where SEB processing solutions both improve cost structures and enable new revenue models for Channel Partners and clients. All SEB solutions are cloud enabled and can be delivered on a SaaS platform. SEB solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for our Channel Partners.

