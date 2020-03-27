Toronto, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to focus on the future and start planning how we will rebuild an economy and society hit hard by the virus.

Education will be fundamental to both personal and community success. Seneca is stepping up to provide the career-focused programs that will meet the needs of a recovering economy.

Even as Seneca’s campuses are temporarily closed, the Open House, scheduled for Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is still going ahead — virtually.

Seneca’s online open house will feature interactive online sessions, live Q&As, 360-degree virtual tours and more. Prospective students will have the opportunity to explore the supports and services available at Seneca while taking an online tour of our campuses. Applicants will also be able to confirm their offer of admission and pay the $500 tuition deposit to earn a $100 credit towards books, food or parking.

“Part of how we defeat this virus is making sure people come out of this difficult time with the education and skills they need to have a great career and contribute to rebuilding our economy,” said Seneca President David Agnew.

“With dozens of programs spanning literally hundreds of professions, Seneca will be there for our students in this extraordinary time. We’re excited to hold Seneca’s virtual open house to showcase the incredible range of programs we offer.”

More information about the event can be found here.

