SWORD GROUP SE

Société Européenne au capital social d’EUR 9 544 965

Siège Social : 2-4 rue d’Arlon

L-8399 Windhof, Grand Duché du Luxembourg

Registre de commerce et des sociétés Luxembourg numéro B 168.244

(la « Société »)

 INFORMATION SUR LE NOMBRE D’ACTIONS ET LE NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 27/03/2020

Nombre total d’actions : 9 544 965

Nombre de droits de votes théoriques : 9 544 965

Nombre de droits de votes exerçables : 9 540 925

Pièce jointe