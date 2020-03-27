SWORD GROUP SE
Société Européenne au capital social d’EUR 9 544 965
Siège Social : 2-4 rue d’Arlon
L-8399 Windhof, Grand Duché du Luxembourg
Registre de commerce et des sociétés Luxembourg numéro B 168.244
(la « Société »)
INFORMATION SUR LE NOMBRE D’ACTIONS ET LE NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 27/03/2020
Nombre total d’actions : 9 544 965
Nombre de droits de votes théoriques : 9 544 965
Nombre de droits de votes exerçables : 9 540 925
