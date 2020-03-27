The job board, located at https://onfleet.com/drivers, allows drivers to sign up to deliver for companies in their area, or browse jobs posted by companies. Similarly, companies can post jobs or browse through drivers in their area who are available to work. In the first few hours after the board launched, a dozen companies had already listed openings.

The job board, located at https://onfleet.com/drivers, allows drivers to sign up to deliver for companies in their area, or browse jobs posted by companies. Similarly, companies can post jobs or browse through drivers in their area who are available to work. In the first few hours after the board launched, a dozen companies had already listed openings.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software, announced today that it has launched a free job board to connect delivery drivers looking for work with companies that need delivery help.



“COVID-19 continues to disrupt communities around the world in unprecedented ways,” said Khaled Naim, Co-founder and CEO of Onfleet. “As we examined the impact across Onfleet’s customer base, we noticed that some of our customers were struggling to expand fast enough to meet an unexpected surge in demand, while others unfortunately had to let drivers go because demand declined in their industry. So, we decided to create an easy way to connect drivers and hiring companies.”

The job board, located at https://onfleet.com/drivers , allows drivers to sign up to deliver for companies in their area, or browse jobs posted by companies. Similarly, companies can post jobs or browse through drivers in their area who are available to work. In the first few hours after the board launched, a dozen companies had already listed openings.

“We hope this becomes a valuable resource for drivers and employers,” said Naim.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, cannabis, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Foods, Gap, Total Wine & More, Capsule, and MedMen. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet .

Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f696c139-9435-4d53-bfd2-2b8755f4b7f9



