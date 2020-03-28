VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) The Peruvian President announced on March 26th that the Government extended the state of National Emergency which restricts travel in its efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 to April 12th. An additional 13 days were added to the original 15-day period.



The Santander mine has been in full compliance with the Government’s requirements since the National Emergency was declared and has been able to continue operations with no material impact to date. However, as a result of the extension of the declaration, the Company will not be able to process ore for the duration of the extension due to the consumption of reagents on site. Mining and other activities will continue, and mined ore will be stockpiled until April 12, 2020 at which time the Company anticipates resuming normal production levels, including milling at the Mine.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO stated, “We have made modifications to the operations at Santander so we can continue to mine and stockpile ore. More importantly, our workforce is healthy as we have had no suspected cases of COVID-19. We are ready for a quick and efficient ramp up of the processing facility back to normal levels once the state of emergency is lifted.”

