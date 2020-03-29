CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (“CSRI” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) announces the appointment of Sead Hamzagic as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Corporation, effective immediately, replacing Carrie Yuill who has resigned as Vice President Finance and CFO.



Sead Hamzagic is a Chartered Professional Accountant and has over 30 years of public practice accounting and financial management experience.

Louisa DeCarlo, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Sead's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to implement our cost cutting plans and corporate strategy, to ensure we deliver value to our shareholders."

The board welcomes Mr. Hamzagic and wishes to thank Ms. Yuill for her significant contribution since joining the company in 2018. We wish her success in her future endeavours.

Information regarding CSRI is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Corporation’s website at www.csri.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Louisa DeCarlo

Telephone (403) 618 2113

Email louisa@danrichresources.com

The corporate information contained in this news release may contain forward-looking forecast information. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonably accurate by CSRI at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved during the forecast period will vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by CSRI that actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

