United Kingdom, 30 March 2020

RAK Petroleum plc, the Oslo-listed oil and gas investment company, notes the statement by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") requesting that all listed companies observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks and that this be considered for audited full year results.

In accordance with this request, the Company will delay the publication of its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts, which were scheduled to be released on 31 March 2020, to a date that will be determined as soon as possible.

A link to the FCA announcement can be found here:

https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/fca-requests-delay-forthcoming-announcement-preliminary-financial-accounts

For further queries, please contact:

Kevin Toner

Managing Director

RAK Petroleum plc

Email: kevin.toner@rakpetroleum.uk

About RAK Petroleum plc

RAK Petroleum plc is an Oslo Børs listed oil and gas investment company established under the laws of England and Wales as a public limited company. Its principal holdings are 40.45 percent of DNO ASA and 33.33 percent of Foxtrot International LDC held through Mondoil Enterprises, LLC. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Børs since 1981, DNO ASA is a Norwegian exploration and production company focused on the Middle East, West Africa and the North Sea regions with interests in oil and gas blocks in various stages of exploration, development and production, both onshore and offshore. Foxtrot International LDC is a privately-held company active in West Africa whose principal asset is a 27.27 percent interest in and operatorship of Block CI-27 offshore Côte d'Ivoire.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.