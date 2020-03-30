According to the resolution of LHV Group’s general meeting on 13 March 2020 the authorisation of the members of the Group's Supervisory Board Rain Lõhmus, Andres Viisemann, Tiina Mõis, Heldur Meerits, Raivo Hein, Sten Tamkivi and Tauno Tats was extended by three years after their previous term that ended on 29 March. The new term will last until 29 March 2023.

Rain Lõhmus is one of the founders of LHV and the chairman of the supervisory board of LHV Group. He is a member of the supervisory boards of LHV Pank and LHV Finance. In addition, he belongs to the supervisory boards of AS Arco Vara, Kodumaja AS and Thermory AS. He is the owner and member of the management board of AS Lõhmus Holding, Lohmus Capital OÜ and LHV CAPITAL I PTE. LTD and the owner of OÜ Merona Systems. Additionally, he is the management board member and one of the owners of Zerospotnrg OÜ and Umblu Records OÜ. Rain Lõhmus graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) and the management program of Harvard Business School. Rain Lõhmus and the persons related to him (Lõhmus Holdings OÜ, OÜ Merona Systems) own altogether 6,739,005 shares, representing 23.68% of all shares of LHV Group.

Andres Viisemann is one of the founders of LHV and the manager of LHV pension funds. He is a member of the supervisory boards of LHV Group, LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. He also belongs to the supervisory boards of AS Fertilitas and Rocca al Mare Kooli SA. He is also the owner and member of the management board of Viisemann Holdings OÜ. Andres Viisemann graduated from the University of Tartu and obtained a Master’s degree at INSEAD in International Business Management. Andres Viisemann and the persons related to him (Viisemann Investments AG, Viisemann Holdings OÜ) own altogether 2,774,514 shares, representing 9.75% of all shares of LHV Group. Due to his position as the head of LHV pension funds, Andres Viisemann is entitled to a total of 18,021 shares of LHV Group for the options issued in 2018 and 2019.

Tiina Mõis is a member of the supervisory boards of LHV Group and LHV Pank. She also belongs to the supervisory boards of AS Baltika and Rocca al Mare Kooli SA. She is the owner and management board member of AS Genteel. Tiina Mõis graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). Tiina Mõis does not own any shares of LHV Group. AS Genteel owns 1,082,744 shares of LHV Group.

Heldur Meerits is a member of the supervisory boards of LHV Group and LHV Pank. He is also a member of the supervisory boards of Kodumaja AS, AS Smart City Group and SIA Valdemara Group and the foundations SA Põltsamaa Ühisgümnaasiumi Toetusfond and Audentese Koolide SA. Heldur Meerits is also the owner and a member management board of the companies established for the management of personal economic interests, AS Amalfi and AS Altamira. Heldur Meerits graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration of the University of Tartu. Heldur Meerits does not own shares of LHV Group. AS Amalfi owns 1,031,310 shares of LHV Group.

Raivo Hein is a member of the supervisory boards of LHV Group and LHV Pank. Also, he belongs to the supervisory board of AS Puumarket and is the owner and a member of management board of OÜ Kakssada Kakskümmend Volti and a management board member of OÜ Saarte Sillad, Zerospotnrg OÜ, E-FINANCE OÜ and several other companies established for the management of personal investments. Raivo Hein graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (Tal Tech). Raivo Hein does not own shares of AS LHV Group. The persons related to him, OÜ Kakssada Kakskümmend Volti, Lame Maakera OÜ, Astrum OÜ, Kuu On Päike OÜ, Higgsi Boson OÜ, Kõver Aegruum OÜ and Desoksüribonukleiinhape DNA OÜ own altogether 541,786 shares of LHV Group.

Sten Tamkivi is a member of the supervisory board of HV Group. He belongs to the supervisory boards of ASI Private Equity AS and Kistler-Ritso Eesti SA. In addition, he is the owner and management board member of Seikatsu OÜ and Osaluste Hellalt Hoidmise OÜ and a management board member of Topia OÜ and Eesti Startupi Juhtide Klubi MTÜ. Sten Tamkivi graduated from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business. Sten Tamkivi and the person related to him, Seikatsu OÜ, own altogether 15,534 shares of LHV Group.

Tauno Tats is a member of the supervisory board of LHV Group. Also, he is a member of the supervisory boards of EfTEN Kinnisvarafond AS, AS Ecomet Invest and OÜ Eesti Killustik and a member of management board of Ammende Hotell OÜ and MTÜ Plate torn. He is a management board member and one of the owners at Ambient Sound Investments OÜ as well as a management board member of companies established for the management of investments of the aforementioned companies. Tauno Tats graduated from the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech). Tauno Tats does not own shares of LHV Group. Ambient Sound Investments OÜ owns 1,653,709 shares of LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 450 people, and 212,000 customers use LHV’s banking services. Pension funds managed by LHV have 177,000 active clients.





