Date: 30 March 2020

Share buy-back programme suspended

Based on the joint statement of 23 March 2020 made by the Danish government and Finance Denmark in light of the outbreak of coronavirus, the bank has decided to suspend the DKK 150 million share buy-back programme which was to be effected in the period 5 March to 30 June 2020, see corporate announcement of 4 March 2020.

On 27 March 2020, 160,600 shares to a total value of DKK 57.5 million had been bought back. DKK 92.5 million of the share buy-back programme thus remain. To this must be added the second part of the programme, i.e. the DKK 150 million to be effected in the second half of 2020.

