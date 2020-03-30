Update on the FPSO Cidade de Sāo Mateus contracts

BW Offshore (BWO) informs that the Charter Agreement and the Services Agreement (Contracts) for the FPSO Cidade de Sāo Mateus, which was operating on the Camarupim field offshore Brazil from 2009 until 2015, reached their final terms on 29 March 2020.

The FPSO is currently in lay up in Singapore.

