The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 July 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,500 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 14/2020 of 25 February 2020. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,600,108
|222.74
|1,024,608,291
|23 March 2020
|73,848
|158.04
|11,671,019
|24 March 2020
|75,000
|157.97
|11,847,593
|25 March 2020
|52,349
|165.01
|8,638,360
|26 March 2020
|48,000
|165.28
|7,933,651
|27 March 2020
|48,509
|163.69
|7,940,438
|Accumulated under the programme
|4,897,814
|219.00
|1,072,639,351
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,897,814 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.32% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
