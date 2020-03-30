ST HELIER, Jersey, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE American: CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:
https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents
The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).
Shareholders are encouraged, given the current COVID-19 pandemic, to vote online or by proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form which they will receive from the Company’s registrar.
For further information please contact:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
|Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
|WH Ireland
|Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
|Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|Blytheweigh
|Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
|Tel: +44 207 138 3204
