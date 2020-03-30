Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

30 March 2020

Board Update

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, announces that Elizabeth Headon is stepping down from her role as a Non-Executive Director of Kenmare Resources plc. The Company applies a nine-year tenure guideline and therefore, as planned, Elizabeth will not stand for re-election at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. She retires from the Company’s Board with effect from 13 May 2020.

Commenting on the Board changes, Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Kenmare, said:

“On behalf of the whole Board, I would like to thank Elizabeth for her support, valuable insight and expertise as Senior Independent Director. During her nine years on the Board, she has played an important role in overseeing Kenmare’s development into an established mineral sands producer. We are particularly grateful to her for her instrumental role in the establishment of Kenmare’s Sustainability Committee, championing the Company’s focus on best practice environmental, social and governance performance. We wish her every success for the future.”

