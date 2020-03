PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo March 30, 2020



Bufab’s Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2019 is now available on the Group’s website www.bufab.com .

A printed version can be ordered via investor.relations@bufab.com and will be distributed in April.

For further information, please contact:

Marcus Andersson, CFO, Bufab Group, telephone: +46 370 69 69 66





This information is such that Bufab AB (publ) is obliged to disclose in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned contacts on March 30, 2020 at 08:30 a.m. CET.













About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab’s Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers’ value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,400 employees. Bufab’s net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 4.3 billion and the operating margin was 8.8 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker “BUFAB”. Please visit www.bufab.com for more information.

Attachments