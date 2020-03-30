



COMMUNIQUÉ

Boulogne -Billancourt, March 30, 2020

Groupe Renault informs that, due to the impact of the COVID-19 sanitary crisis, all the Group's plants are now halted, with the exception of plants in China and South Korea, which are either back in operation or in the process of resuming production.

The Group plans to restart production activities in the countries concerned as soon as conditions permit and will implement appropriate measures to respond effectively to commercial demand.





