Announcement no. 7 2020

Copenhagen – 30 March 2020 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC), the Copenhagen-based marketing automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, announces the registration of a capital increase of 223,958 shares in connection with a targeted issue directed at three new shareholders, one of them being Agillic’s CEO, Emre Gürsoy.

Reference is made to company announcement no. 5-2020 of 16 March 2020 (the “Announcement”) in which Agillic (the “Company”) announced a targeted issue of new shares with a market value of DKK 4,300,000 at a price of DKK 19.20 per share.

Agillic is pleased to announce that the capital increase of nominally DKK 22,395.80 consisting of 223,958 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Prior to the increase, the Company’s share capital amounted to DKK 828,690.00 consisting of 8,286,900 shares of nominally DKK 0.1 each. After the nominal increase of DKK 22,395.80, the Company’s share capital now amounts to 851,085.80 consisting of 8,510,858 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

The new shares will, shortly after this announcement, be admitted for trading under the existing ISIN code (DK0060955854), which also applies to the Company’s existing shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The change in the share capital is reflected in the Company’s articles of association available on the Company’s website, www.agillic.com .

All three investors who participated in this targeted issue of 223,958 new shares will, in connection with the expected upcoming rights issue (as per the Announcement), be allocated pre-emptive rights but have waived their right to exercise or sell the pre-emptive rights.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Christian Tange, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 29 48 84 17

christian.tange@agillic.com



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company

Sasja Dalgaard sd@toftecompany.com

Christian IX’s Gade 7, 1111 Copenhagen K



About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), Zurich (CH), as well as a development unit in Kiev (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Copenhagen: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 30 March 2020.

Attachment