Millions of people are currently relying on the web to work remotely, as well as to keep themselves informed, entertained and connected to the world. The increased internet use can slow down network connections.

Opera for Android comes with a very useful data savings feature that allows users to limit their network bandwidth. In the new Opera for Android, users can easily turn on the data savings mode and control it via the new data savings badge on the left of the address bar.

“Our Android browser is the most powerful browser one can choose to install on an Android device. We are now making it more convenient to use our data savings feature to allow users to speed up their browsing,” said Stefan Stjernelund, product manager of Opera for Android.

To speed up browsing on congested networks, Opera also recommends switching on the ad blocking function, which speeds up page loading. Opera’s ad blocker is publisher-friendly, allowing people to bypass it on their favorite websites and thus support content creators.

The current release also includes updates to the browser’s native crypto wallet and Web 3 browsing capabilities.

Opera now supports IPFS, decentralized “cloudless storage” and .crypto domain addresses through a partnership with Unstoppable domains, which allows for the easy naming of crypto wallet addresses.

The Opera browser for Android is the browser of choice for millions of people worldwide The Opera browser for Android has more than three million reviews in Google Play with an average 4.6 star rating.

