A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 180,808 1,344,706,857 23 March 2020 1,347 4,758.7187 6,409,994 24 March 2020 1,441 4,911.6386 7,077,671 25 March 2020 1,320 5,289.2200 6,981,770 26 March 2020 1,283 5,415.6019 6,948,217 27 March 2020 1,198 5,497.9639 6,586,561 Total 23-27 March 2020 6,589 34,004,214 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,389 17,489,740 Accumulated in third phase of the program 22,034 122,407,718 Accumulated under the program 187,397 1,378,711,071 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 722,871 5,717,536,558 23 March 2020 5,368 5,105.3944 27,405,757 24 March 2020 5,765 5,292.9639 30,513,937 25 March 2020 5,274 5,731.0684 30,225,655 26 March 2020 5,125 5,809.0598 29,771,431 27 March 2020 4,792 5,862.8693 28,094,870 Total 23-27 March 2020 26,324 146,011,650 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,273 56,981,194 Accumulated in third phase of the program 87,644 521,012,612 Accumulated under the program 749,195 5,863,548,208

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,397 A shares and 800,001 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.74% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 March 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

