A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 March 2020 to 27 March 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement180,808 1,344,706,857
23 March 20201,3474,758.71876,409,994
24 March 20201,4414,911.63867,077,671
25 March 20201,3205,289.22006,981,770
26 March 20201,2835,415.60196,948,217
27 March 20201,1985,497.96396,586,561
Total 23-27 March 20206,589 34,004,214
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,389 17,489,740
Accumulated in third phase of the program22,034 122,407,718
Accumulated under the program187,397 1,378,711,071
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement722,871 5,717,536,558
23 March 20205,3685,105.394427,405,757
24 March 20205,7655,292.963930,513,937
25 March 20205,2745,731.068430,225,655
26 March 20205,1255,809.059829,771,431
27 March 20204,7925,862.869328,094,870
Total 23-27 March 202026,324 146,011,650
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,273 56,981,194
Accumulated in third phase of the program87,644 521,012,612
Accumulated under the program749,195 5,863,548,208
       

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 187,397 A shares and 800,001 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.74% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 March 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901      

