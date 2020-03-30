Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Based Solutions - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The main objective of cloud based solutions for automotives is improving vehicle safety. Cloud computing technologies have potential for automotive manufacturers as they can develop intelligent vehicles that are capable of engaging with their environment. The applications of cloud based solutions for the automotive industry includes advanced vehicle connectivity, mobile computing, machine learning and voice and video data communication. These applications are offering positive growth for the cloud based solutions market int the automotive industry. In recent years, cloud-based computing has been used alongside car telematics enabling new mobility models. To control and navigate these autonomous vehicles safely, intelligent transportation systems will coordinate the traffic, and digital maps in the car are constantly updated over the cloud.



By service model, the managed services segment is expected to see significant market share growth during the forecast period. With the organization of better cloud infrastructure and its integration in cars and vehicles, the demand for managed services is expected to grow extensively and is therefore a suitable option for various service providers. On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of automotive cloud based services. The existing vehicles in the region are already equipped with advanced safety features and infotainment systems, which drive the growth of the market.

Some of the key players in Cloud Based Solutions Market include Airbiquity Inc, Blackberry Limited, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Ericsson AB, Harman International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom International Bv, Trimble Inc and Verizon Wireless.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Passenger Car



6 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Service Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Managed Services

6.3 Professional Services



7 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

7.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



8 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Cloud

8.3 Private Cloud



9 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

9.3 Fleet Management Application

9.4 Infotainment System

9.5 Over the Air (OTA) Updates

9.6 Telematics

9.7 Other Applications

9.7.1 In-Car Data Service

9.7.2 Shared Mobility



10 Global Cloud Based Solutions Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling



Airbiquity Inc

Blackberry Limited

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Ericsson AB

Harman International

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sierra Wireless

Tomtom International Bv

Trimble Inc

Verizon Wireless

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4d6ae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900