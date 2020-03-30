

Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc: New shares registered in the Trade Register



Aspocomp Group Plc's CEO has subscribed a total of 130,000 new Aspocomp shares under the company's 1/2014 stock option terms on March 13, 2020, a total of 130,000 shares with the 2014C option rights. After the subscription, the company’s 1/2014 stock option terms and conditions no longer entitle to subscribe for new Aspocomp shares.



The new shares have been registered in the Trade Register on March 30, 2020. After the registration of the new shares, the total number of Aspocomp Group Plc's shares has increased to 6,834,505. The new shares are expected to be incorporated into the book-entry system and to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki in the same class with the company's other shares on or about March 31, 2020.



The new shares carry the right to dividend and other shareholder rights as of the registration.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

CEO





