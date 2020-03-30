New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Optical Inspection System Market by Type, Technology, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678796/?utm_source=GNW

0% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing demand for consumer electronics, increasing need for high-quality electronic components, demand for higher productivity by electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies, and growing demand for AOI systems in automotive electronics.



Inline AOI accounted for a larger share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market in 2019 “

Inline AOI systems offer a higher rate of PCB inspection, which is ideal for electronics manufacturing companies involved in high volume production. Hence, most large manufacturing companies install multiple inline AOI systems in their production lines to speed up the inspection process.



Consumer Electronics segment to hold a major share of automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period.The miniaturization of electronic gadgets has further increased the complexity of internal circuits and components.



To efficiently inspect complex PCBs of small and compact consumer electronic devices, manufacturers are increasingly using advanced AOI systems to offer high-quality products to customers.



APAC to be the largest market for automated optical inspection (AOI) systems during the forecast period

APAC is the leading region for the global PCB production market, with countries such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. The increase in the high-volume manufacturing of PCBs creates a demand for AOI systems with faster inspection speed.



Break-up of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation – C-level – 45%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 20%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 35%, RoW – 10%



The key players in the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market include Koh Young (South Korea), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Omron (Japan), Viscom (Germany), Saki (Japan), Nordson (US), Daiichi Jitsugyo (Germany), KLA (US), Camtek (Israel), CyberOptics (US), Goepel Electronic (Germany) and Mirtec (US).

The global automated optical inspection (AOI) system market has been segmented into type, technology, industry, and geography.The market, by type, has been segmented into 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems.



The market, by technology, has been segmented into Inline AOI and Offline AOI.Industries studied in the report include consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial electronics, and energy & power.



The automated optical inspection (AOI) system market is segmented into four regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on type, technology, industry, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide an in-depth insight into the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market.

• Major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the automated optical inspection (AOI) system market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape along with key players, in-depth analysis, and revenues of key players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678796/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001