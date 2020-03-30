Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Trial Master File Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component; Delivery Mode, End-User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electronic trial master file (eTMF) market was valued at US$ 938.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,155.64 million by 2027.



Increasing in number of clinical trial, increasing prevalence of diseases and technology advancement have been boosting the market over the years. However, dearth of skilled professionals is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, increasing strategic initiatives by market players is likely to provide growth opportunities over the coming years.



A rise in the adoption of an electronic trial master file system in the clinical process likely to boost the market. For instance, NextDocs by Aurea Software is an electronic trial master file (eTMF) forum for clinical cooperation in the management of clinical trial records.



Due to advancement in trial master file to electronic trial master file, the contract research organization and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are adopting the eTMF for better clinical data management and clinical trial management process. The above mentioned reasons and factors are owing to boost the growth of electronic trial master file market.



The global electronic trial master file (eTMF) is segmented by component, delivery mode, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into service and software. The service segment is expected to dominate the service type segment market due to encouragement received towards government funding under appropriate regulatory supervision.



Based on the delivery mode, the market is segmented into cloud-based eTMF and on-premise eTMF. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the application segment during the forecast period.



Based on the end user, the electronic trial master file (eTMF) is categorized as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the application segment during the forecast period.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the electronic trial master file (eTMF) market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global electronic trial master file (eTMF) market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - By Component

1.3.2 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - By Delivery Mode

1.3.3 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - By End User

1.3.4 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - By Geography



2. Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Electronic Trial Master File Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing R&D Expenditures

5.1.2 Rise in the Number of Clinical Trials

5.1.3 Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals for Operating the eTMF System

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Digitalization in Clinical Trials

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Electronic Trial Master File Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Electronic Trial Master File Market, By Geography - Forecasts and Analysis

6.3 Performance of Key Players



7. Electronic Trial Master File Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electronic Trial Master File Market, by Component, 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Service

7.4 Software



8. Electronic Trial Master File Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - Delivery Mode

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electronic Trial Master File Market, by Delivery Mode, 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Cloud-based eTMF

8.4 On-premise eTMF



9. Electronic Trial Master File Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 - End-User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electronic Trial Master File Market, by End-User, 2019 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

9.4 CROs

9.5 Others



10. Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10.1 North America Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.2 Europe Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.4 Middle East & Africa Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

10.5 South & Central America Electronic Trial Master File Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027



11. Electronic Trial Master File Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in The Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Market, 2017-2019

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



12. Electronic Trial Master File Market - Key Company Profiles

12.1 Aurea Inc.

12.2 Veeva Systems

12.3 Phlexglobal

12.4 Transperfect

12.5 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

12.6 Oracle Corporation

12.7 Ennov

12.8 MasterControl Inc.

12.9 Anju Software Inc.

12.10 PharmaVigilant Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tjrro

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900